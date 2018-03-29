Nutivaara signed a four-year, $10.8 million extension with the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The 23-year-old defenseman would have become a restricted free agent July 1, but Nutivaara will now be able to focus on helping Columbus lock down a playoff spot. He has six goals and 22 points in 59 games this season, and while his role doesn't afford him much of a fantasy ceiling, he's become a reliable asset on the blue line for John Tortorella's squad.