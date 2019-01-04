Nutivaara (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday and is projected to play Friday against the Hurricanes, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

While Nutivaara skipped Wednesday's practice due to being a bit banged up, he doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Friday's contest. The blueliner is slated to pair with Ryan Murray and will look to add to his 13 points through 39 games this season.