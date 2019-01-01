Nutivaara hasn't scored a point in the Blue Jackets' last seven games, his longest drought of the season.

The 24-year-old blueliner isn't a big fantasy asset with four goals and 13 points through 39 games, but he'd been remarkably consistent until the last couple of weeks when it came to picking up the stray point here and there. Nutivaara is still on pace to top last season's career-high 23 points, but barring a big change to his role and increased ice time, he won't be putting together any sort of breakout in the second half.