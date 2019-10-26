Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Stays home Saturday
Nutivaara (lower body) did not accompany the team to Philadelphia and will miss Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Nutivaara missed Oct.24's game and will miss a second straight contest after not making the trip to Philly. Following Saturday, he'll get the benefit of three days off between games. The 25-year-old has scored twice in eight contests this season.
