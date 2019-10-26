Nutivaara (lower body) did not accompany the team to Philadelphia and will miss Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Nutivaara missed Oct.24's game and will miss a second straight contest after not making the trip to Philly. Following Saturday, he'll get the benefit of three days off between games. The 25-year-old has scored twice in eight contests this season.

