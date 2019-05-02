Nutivaara is still dealing with an upper-body injury and isn't expected to be available for Thursday's Game 4 against Boston, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Nutivaara has been skating since Saturday, but he still hasn't been cleared to start taking contact, and remains without a definite timetable for his return to game action. Adam Clendening will continue to skate on the Blue Jackets' bottom pairing until Nutivaara is deemed fit to play.