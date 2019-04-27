Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Still sidelined
Nutivaara (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 2 against the Bruins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Nutivaara finally resumed skating Saturday after being held off the practice sheet for more than two weeks due to an upper-body injury, but he has yet to be cleared for contact, and doesn't appear to be particularly close to rejoining the lineup. Adam Clendening will continue to fill in on the Blue Jackets' bottom pairing until Nutivaara is given the green light.
