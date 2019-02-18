Nutivaara has gone 11 games without registering a point, producing 11 shots, 13 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while averaging 14:09 in ice time over that stretch.

The rearguard has yet to play more than 66 games in a season, but Nutivaara has been able to stay healthy and should easily top that in 2018-19. The rest of his numbers have taken a step backwards, however, and with Ryan Murray enjoying the best season of his career, Nutivaara has slipped down the depth chart and now finds himself on the Jackets' third pairing, Barring an injury to one of Columbus' bigger names on the blue line, don't expect his fantasy value to change much down the stretch.