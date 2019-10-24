Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Unavailable against Carolina
Nutivaara (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Nutivaara is apparently just a "little dinged up," so he shouldn't be sidelined for long. Scott Harrington will take his spot in the lineup for Thursday's contest.
More News
