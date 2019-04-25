Nutivaara (upper body) will not play against the Bruins on Thursday for Game 1 of the conference semifinals, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Nutivaara is a quality secondary scorer from the blue line, plus he can mix it up with a fair amount of hits and blocked shots, but the Blue Jackets won the final two games against the Lightning without him. Adam Clendening should continue seeing time in Nutivaara's stead, though Clendening isn't a viable fantasy option since he typically doesn't clear 10 minutes per game.