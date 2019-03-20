Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Under the weather Tuesday
Nutivaara (illness) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's showdown against Calgary.
Nutivaara was a late scratch as his ailment wasn't announced until after warmups. The Finnish blueliner has just two assists over his last 26 outings. Dean Kukan will replace him during his absence.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Stuck in scoring drought•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Notches helper Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Slated to return Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Absent from practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Sluggish heading into new year•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Pots first goal of campaign•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...