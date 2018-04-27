Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Will play at World Championship
Nutivaara will represent Team Finland at the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championship, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Nutivaara progressed nicely in his sophomore campaign with the Blue Jackets, setting career highs in goals (seven) and assists (16) while posting a respectable plus-13 rating in 61 contests. The 2015 seventh-round pick will hope to continue his development by matching up with some of the world's best players while playing for Team Finland in Denmark.
