Nutivaara (undisclosed) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Devils, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Nutivaara has just two assists in eight February games, so there's no need to rush him back into the lineup especially with Ryan Murray returning from a back injury. The 23-year-old blueliners next chance to crack the lineup will be Thursday against the Flyers.

