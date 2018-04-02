Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Won't play Tuesday
Nutivaara (upper body) is out for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, George Richards of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
This will be Nutivaara's first game missed since getting injured Saturday against the Canucks. It comes at a bad time, as the 23-year-old had notched four goals and an assist in his last eight games. Since the defenseman can't play Tuesday, there are only two regular-season games left for him to potentially play in. The next opportunity will be Thursday against the Penguins.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Exits contest with upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Signs four-year extension Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Scores game-winner Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Returns from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Will remain sidelined Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...