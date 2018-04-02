Nutivaara (upper body) is out for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, George Richards of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

This will be Nutivaara's first game missed since getting injured Saturday against the Canucks. It comes at a bad time, as the 23-year-old had notched four goals and an assist in his last eight games. Since the defenseman can't play Tuesday, there are only two regular-season games left for him to potentially play in. The next opportunity will be Thursday against the Penguins.