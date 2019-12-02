Nutivaara (upper body) practiced with a no-contact jersey Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Following a report by Portzline on Sunday revealing there was no clear timeline for Nutivaara's return, the 24-year-old defenseman has made his next step in recovery. Nutivaara needs to elevate to full participation before being reinserted into the lineup, but it's realistic to project him to return within the next week or so. It comes at a crucial time since Zach Werenski (shoulder) is expected to miss four weeks.