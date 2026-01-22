The Blue Jackets activated Marchment (upper body) off injured reserve Thursday.

Marchment spent just over two weeks on injured reserve due to his upper-body injury, but he skated on the top line during Wednesday's practice session and should be able to suit up in Thursday's game against Dallas. Over 36 appearances between Seattle and Columbus this year, Marchment has recorded nine goals, 11 assists, 43 hits and 36 PIM while averaging 17:13 of ice time.