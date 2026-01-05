Marchment scored a goal and took three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Marchment was held off the scoresheet in the 5-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday, but he bounced back admirably in this one and delivered his ninth goal of the campaign with a backhander at the 8:48 mark of the first period. Marchment has scored seven of his nine goals this season over his last 10 games, so he's clearly going through his most productive stretch of the campaign, and his move from Seattle to Columbus has unlocked some extra offense for him.