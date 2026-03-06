default-cbs-image
Marchment (lower body) is day-to-day, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Marchment sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida. His test results came back negative, but it remains unclear if he will play against Utah on Saturday. Marchment has produced five goals and 10 points in his last 11 appearances.

