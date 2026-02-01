Marchment scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Marchment has five points over his last five games, though four of them came in a Jan. 24 win over the Lightning. He can still work on his consistency, but the 30-year-old winger is seeing top-six minutes, which makes him intriguing in fantasy. He's been a point-per-game player (nine goals, three assists) over his 12 outings with the Blue Jackets since he was traded from the Kraken. For the season, he's at 13 goals, 12 assists, 70 shots on net, 47 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-3 rating across 41 appearances.