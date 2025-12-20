Marchment was traded to the Blue Jackets from the Kraken in exchange for a second-round and a fourth-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Marchment put up 13 points over 29 appearances in a brief stint with the Kraken. He was acquired from the Stars in June for a third-rounder and a fourth-round, so the Kraken were able to extract a little extra value out of the winger. In Columbus, Marchment will likely take on a middle-six role and power-play time, but he figures to be a streaky scorer. It's unclear if he'll be in the lineup Saturday versus the Ducks.