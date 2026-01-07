default-cbs-image
Marchment is sidelined by an upper-body injury for Tuesday's game versus the Sharks.

Marchment's injury was previously reported to be a lower-body concern. The 30-year-old winger will miss at least one game due to the injury. Dmitri Voronkov is set to regain some ice time while Marchment is out.

