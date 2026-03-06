Blue Jackets' Mason Marchment: Leaves Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchment sustained a lower-body injury Thursday versus the Panthers and will be evaluated Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Marchment was hurt in the second period and couldn't get back into the contest. He can be considered day-to-day for now, pending the results of his evaluation. If the 30-year-old misses time, Danton Heinen would likely check back into the lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mason Marchment: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mason Marchment: Two helpers Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mason Marchment: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Blue Jackets' Mason Marchment: Monster game jolts Lightning•
-
Blue Jackets' Mason Marchment: Activated by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Mason Marchment: On injured reserve•