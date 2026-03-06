default-cbs-image
Marchment sustained a lower-body injury Thursday versus the Panthers and will be evaluated Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Marchment was hurt in the second period and couldn't get back into the contest. He can be considered day-to-day for now, pending the results of his evaluation. If the 30-year-old misses time, Danton Heinen would likely check back into the lineup.

