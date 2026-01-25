Marchment had a hat trick and an assist in an 8-5 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

It was his third career hat trick. And boom, what a game for Marchment, who had returned to action Thursday after two-and-half weeks on the shelf with an upper body injury. He has been an offensive revelation in Columbus. Marchment has eight goals, three assists and 19 shots in just nine games. This pace will slow, especially the goals. But he's still going to produce as the LW1 and from a spot on PP1.