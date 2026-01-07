Marchment (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Marchment is set to miss Columbus' next three road games as a result of this move -- the Blue Jackets will play in Vegas, Colorado and Utah on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. He has nine goals and 20 points in 36 appearances between Seattle and Columbus in 2025-26. The Blue Jackets summoned Mikael Pyyhtia from AHL Cleveland in a corresponding move. Pyyhtia might draw into the lineup during Marchment's absence, but he's likely to serve primarily as the team's 13th forward, providing the squad with some roster flexibility and enabling the Blue Jackets to plug a hole if another forward gets hurt.