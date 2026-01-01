Marchment scored a goal and took three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Marchment broke the deadlock for the Blue Jackets at the 6:18 mark of the first period with a wrister, a goal that extended his current point streak to five games. He has four goals and two assists over that span, and the 30-year-old veteran should continue to have plenty of opportunities to keep producing as a top-line and first power-play unit member for Columbus. Marchment has six points in five games with the Blue Jackets since being acquired via trade from the Kraken on Dec. 19. He's recorded a goal or an assist in his five appearances since the trade.