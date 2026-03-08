Marchment recorded a goal, an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Marchment stepped up when the Blue Jackets needed him the most, setting up Adam Fantilli's goal and later scoring one of his own in a 30-second span in the third period. Marchment has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last seven appearances, tallying seven points (two goals, five assists) over that span.