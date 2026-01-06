Marchment sustained a lower-body injury and won't be in action against the Sharks on Tuesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Marchment has settled in well with Columbus, racking up five goals and two assists in seven appearances for his new club. As long as he doesn't miss significant time, the 30-year-old winger should still be capable of reaching the 40-point threshold for the fourth time in the last five years. Both Dmitri Voronkov and Boone Jenner could be in contention to replace Marchment on the first line Tuesday.