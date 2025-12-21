Marchment scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Marchment was set to be in San Jose for the Kraken's game versus the Sharks, but he traveled a little farther south to link up with the Blue Jackets in Anaheim after being traded Friday. He immediately stepped into a top-line role and delivered a second-period tally in his Columbus debut. The winger is up to five goals, 14 points, 49 shots on net, 39 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 30 appearances this season. He may be a better fit for the Blue Jackets, but he's got some work to do to generate widespread interest in fantasy.