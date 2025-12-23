Marchment scored two power-play goals in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Marchment came through every time the Blue Jackets needed him, and the left winger is enjoying an excellent start to his Columbus tenure with three goals in his first two games with the team. Expect Marchment to continue in a top-six role with Columbus, giving him plenty of opportunities to keep producing even if he's bound to regress in his scoring ways sooner rather than later.