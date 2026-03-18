Marchment scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 5-1 win over Carolina.

Marchment has seized the day in Columbus since the trade from Seattle. His 12 goals are the most by a Blue Jackets' player in their first 25 games with the team. Kirill Marchenko held the mark with 11. Marchment has 21 points and 47 shots in his first 25 games, but his pace has slowed significantly in March. He has two goals, three assists and 18 shots in nine games this month.