Olivier notched an assist, two hits, four blocked shots and seven PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Olivier mixed it up with Curtis Douglas in a first-period bout, then set up Damon Severson's game-tying goal in the middle frame. The helper was Olivier's first point in five games this year. The 28-year-old has added 14 hits, eight blocks, seven PIM and an even plus-minus rating while playing in a third-line role. He broke out with 18 goals and 32 points in 82 regular-season contests last year, but he also shot 16.2 percent in 2024-25, a number that's almost certain to come down significantly in 2025-26.