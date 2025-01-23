Olivier notched a shorthanded assist and five PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Olivier got the game started with a scrap, dropping the mitts in a heavyweight bout with Ryan Reaves 1:32 into the contest. After serving his fighting major, Olivier made an impact on the scoresheet by assisting on the first of Adam Fantilli's three goals in the game. This ended a five-game point drought for Olivier. The rough-and-tumble winger has a career-high 18 points as well as 171 hits, 88 PIM, 56 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 48 appearances.