Olivier scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Olivier snapped a four-game point drought with the opening tally at 7:10 of the first period. The 27-year-old winger is up to eight goals and 11 points through 26 outings this season -- that's already a career high in goals, and he's four away from matching his high-water mark in points from 2022-23. He's added 31 shots on net, 47 PIM, 86 hits and 30 blocked shots while regularly filling a third-line role.