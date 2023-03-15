Olivier logged an assist, five hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Olivier set up linemate Liam Foudy for a third-period tally. The helper ended a five-game point drought for Olivier, who remains an inconsistent contributor on the fourth line. The physical winger is up to five goals, nine assists, 70 shots on net, 167 hits, 55 blocked shots, 81 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 61 contests this season.