Olivier was traded from the Predators to the Blue Jackets on Thursday in exchange for the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Olivier was limited to 10 NHL appearances for the Predators in 2021-22, logging one assist, 23 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating. He's more of a physical, bottom-six type of forward, so he'll likely be on the fringe of the Blue Jackets' roster competition in training camp.