Olivier had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Saturday. He also delivered three hits.

It was Olivier's first multipoint game in the NHL. His goal stretched the lead to 3-1 at 15:32 of the third -- he knocked in a loose puck in the crease after it squeaked through Stars' netminder Scott Wedgewood on a shot from Eric Robinson off the rush. It was Olivier's first goal in 11 games.