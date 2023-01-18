Olivier recorded four hits, a shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's loss to the Predators.

He has just one assist over his last 18 games, but his offensive skills aren't why Columbus picked him up from Nashville in the offseason. Olivier has 105 hits and 51 PIM in 39 contests this season, filling the modern equivalent of an enforcer role on the Jackets' fourth line. Those numbers come at a price though, as the 25-year-old winger also has a minus-17 rating, and there are probably better fantasy options available in deep leagues where those physical categories have value.