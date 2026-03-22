Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Goal, assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olivier scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.
Olivier gave the Blue Jackets a 3-0 lead at the 15:16 mark of the first period with a wrister, giving him 14 goals on the year. The 29-year-old winger wasn't done yet, and he assisted on Cole Sillinger's empty-netter as well. Olivier has two goals in his last three games, but the 29-year-old doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal as a bottom-six forward. Thus, Olivier shouldn't draw a lot of attention in most formats even if he's ending the season on a strong note.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Goal, fight in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Gets Gordie Howe hat trick Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Tallies in Monday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Strikes twice in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Goal, assist in win•