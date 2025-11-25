Olivier's upper-body injury will be assessed by the team's medical staff Tuesday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Olivier seemed to be injured during Monday's loss to the Capitals after a puck battle in the corner -- he went to the bench slowly and then to the locker room, per Svoboda. The right-shot winger will be evaluated Tuesday, and the team will see where he's at ahead of Wednesday's home matchup versus the Maple Leafs. Olivier has accounted for three goals, nine points, 71 hits, 29 shots on goal, 44 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 23 appearances this season.