Olivier logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and five PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Olivier fought Bokondji Imama in the first period before setting up a Justin Danforth tally in the middle frame. It's been a good stretch for Olivier lately, who has six goals, three assists, 47 hits, 28 shots on net and 26 PIM over 12 contests dating back to Feb. 25. Overall, the 28-year-old is enjoying a career year with 27 points, 125 PIM, 99 shots on net, 260 hits, 69 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 69 appearances in 2024-25.