Olivier agreed to terms on a six-year, $18 million contract extension with Columbus on Wednesday.

Olivier is having a career year offensively, setting personal bests in goals (12), points (21) and hits (232) while averaging 14:26 of ice time. In addition, the 28-year-old winger adds plenty of grit to the Jackets' bottom six, as he leads the league with 11 majors this year.