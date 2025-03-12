Olivier scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

The physical winger continued his breakout offensive campaign, getting the Blue Jackets on the board early in the second period before wrapping up the scoring on the night midway through the third. Olivier has found the back of the net five times in the last seven games. On the season, the 28-year-old has a career-high 15 goals and 25 points through 64 appearances -- he came into 2024-25 with 13 goals and 34 points in 168 career NHL games. The scoring outburst complements his usual rugged play, as Olivier is second in the league in both hits (237) and PIM (120).