Olivier provided a goal in a 6-4 win against Montreal on Thursday.
It was Olivier's first goal and third point in 14 games this season. The 25 year old primarily serves as a fourth-line forward and his offensive contributions are likely to be few and far between. He does have 22 PIM and 28 hits though.
