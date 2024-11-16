Olivier scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Olivier ended a seven-game slump with the goal. The 27-year-old winger had a productive stretch of six points in five games in late October, but he's since cooled off. Overall, he has five goals, two assists, 17 shots on net, 55 hits, 19 blocked shots and 21 PIM over 16 contests while mainly filling a third-line role this season.