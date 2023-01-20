Olivier logged a goal, five hits, and a fighting major in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Anaheim.

Olivier opened the scoring 2:17 into the first period, beating Anthony Stolarz with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 rush. The 25-year-old would add a fighting major later in the frame after a scrap with Sam Carrick. The goal was Olivier's third of the season and his first since Nov. 23. The Mississippi-born forward won't offer much offensively (seven points in 40 games) but he certainly adds physicality to Columbus' fourth line, tallying 109 hits and 56 penalty minutes.