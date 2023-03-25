Olivier (lower body) will not travel to Montreal on Saturday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Saturday's game in Montreal will be the start of a three-game road trip for Columbus. Olivier could join the team as early as Tuesday in New York to face the Rangers. An update on his timeline should be available in the coming days but the team will need to promote a replacement regardless.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Chips in with helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: First multi-point NHL game•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Four hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Still on mend from illness•