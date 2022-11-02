Olivier has one assist, nine shots on net, 21 hits, seven PIM and a minus-4 rating through his first nine games with the Blue Jackets.
Brought in over the summer to provide some muscle for the Columbus roster, Olivier is second on the team in hits behind fellow fourth liner Sean Kuraly's 23, so he's doing his job. With the Jackets struggling badly right now though, Olivier is one of the most likely players to lose their spot if the club decides to shake things up.
