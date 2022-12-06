Olivier (illness) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against Pittsburgh, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Olivier has two goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, 16 blocks and 35 hits in 18 appearances this season. He is slated to replace Carson Meyer on the fourth line after missing the past three games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Dealing with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Nets first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Quiet start to season•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Dealt to Columbus•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Sent back to minors•
-
Predators' Mathieu Olivier: Called up Tuesday•