Olivier recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers. He also recorded four shots on goal, two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating.

Olivier recorded his third multi-point game of the season, and first since Oct. 22, but what stands out is the fact that he's been very productive in recent games. The 28-year-old winger has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last six appearances and tallied five points (three goals, two helpers) over that span. This six-game stretch erased a nine-game point drought between Jan. 23 and Feb. 22.