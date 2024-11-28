Olivier scored a goal on three shots and administered six hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Olivier gave the Blue Jackets a first-period lead, when he broke toward the net on a 2-on-2 rush, but no Canadien covered him. That was something Zach Werenski noticed and fed Olivier, who had enough of a gap to beat Montreal netminder Cayden Primeau. It was the third goal in the last six appearances for the bottom-six winger, who has already set a career-high in goals (seven and counting) through 21 outings. The six hits are nothing new for Olivier, who doled out 341 over the last two seasons (120 games) and has a team-high 72 in 2024-25.