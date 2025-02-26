Olivier scored a goal, took two shots and recorded seven hits in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Olivier isn't known for his scoring prowess, but he doubled the Blue Jackets' lead just 4:37 into the second period with a tip-in. This was his 11th goal of the campaign, but it also ended a 17-game scoring drought for the 28-year-old veteran. Olivier is having a career-best season with 19 points through 58 contests, but he's also added 220 hits and 66 blocked shots to his name.